Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019; Ppg Industries (PPG) Sellers Decreased By 9.09% Their Shorts

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAL) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Salisbury Bancorp Inc's current price of $37.13 translates into 0.75% yield. Salisbury Bancorp Inc's dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $37.13 lastly. It is down 11.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500.

Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. PPG's SI was 5.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 5.68 million shares previously. With 1.24M avg volume, 4 days are for Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)'s short sellers to cover PPG's short positions. The SI to Ppg Industries Inc's float is 2.19%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.02 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, March 22 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $104.84 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

