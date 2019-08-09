Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019; Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Had 2 Bulls

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAL) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s current price of $37.83 translates into 0.74% yield. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 763 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 11.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 19/03/2018 – EU CONDEMNS SALISBURY ATTACK, CALLS ON RUSSIA TO URGENTLY ADDRESS QUESTIONS ON NERVE AGENT; 26/03/2018 – NETHERLANDS TO EXPEL TWO RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS OVER SALISBURY POISONING – PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE; 04/04/2018 – UK police in protective suits working at crime scenes in Salisbury – photographer; 26/03/2018 – Romania says to expel Russian diplomat over Salisbury attack; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CHEMICAL WEAPONS WATCHDOG DIRECTOR CONDEMNS USE OF CHEMICAL AGENTS IN SALISBURY – US DELEGATION (NOT UK DELEGATION); 07/03/2018 – UK COUNTER TERRORISM POLICE CHIEF SAYS SALISBURY INCIDENT BEING TREATED AS ATTEMPTED MURDER BY NERVE AGENT; 09/03/2018 – UK DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS 100 TROOPS BEING SENT TO SALISBURY TO REMOVE OBJECTS INVOLVED IN NERVE AGENT POISONING OF RUSSIAN SPY; 12/04/2018 – CHEMICAL WEAPONS AGENCY: NERVE AGENT USED IN SALISBURY ATTACK WAS OF “A HIGH PURITY”; 07/03/2018 – UK COUNTER TERRORISM POLICE CHIEF SAYS WORK IN SALISBURY MAY TAKE SEVERAL DAYS; 13/03/2018 – CHEMICAL WEAPONS WATCHDOG DIRECTOR CONDEMNS USE OF CHEMICAL AGENTS IN SALISBURY – UK DELEGATION

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $39’s average target is 12.85% above currents $34.56 stock price. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 15 by Sandler O’Neill. See Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) latest ratings:

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $106.81 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). 24,443 are owned by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Banc Funds Limited Co reported 23,216 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Lsv Asset Management owns 6,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 14,375 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 36,546 shares. Plante Moran Lc invested 0.04% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 265 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 105 shares. Blackrock reported 690 shares. 8,000 are held by Stifel Corporation.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 679,264 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 1440 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.