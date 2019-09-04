Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.58 N/A 3.28 11.74 Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stewardship Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.