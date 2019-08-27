Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.56 N/A 3.28 11.74 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.39 N/A 2.18 15.87

Table 1 highlights Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Norwood Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 18.3%. 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Norwood Financial Corp.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.