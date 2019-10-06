Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 39 0.00 2.50M 3.28 11.74 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 0.00 2.22M 1.54 20.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 6,463,288.52% 8.5% 0.8% Emclaire Financial Corp 6,894,409.94% 6% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emclaire Financial Corp’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 6.9%. 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.