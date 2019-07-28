Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.66 N/A 3.28 12.02 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.90 N/A 1.49 11.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Amalgamated Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 52.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96% Amalgamated Bank -0.34% 13.09% -4.25% -15.12% 0% -8.72%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.