Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Is At $37.80 Formed Wedge; Maple Capital Management Trimmed By $3.24 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 86.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 3,875 shares with $499,000 value, down from 29,219 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $109.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 18.21% above currents $126.68 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 377,446 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 80,401 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,287 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,719 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.20M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 116,522 were accumulated by Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First City Inc has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,983 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 7,357 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Archford Cap Strategies reported 8,805 shares stake.