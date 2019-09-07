Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.58 N/A 3.28 11.74 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.82 N/A 2.33 13.41

Demonstrates Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Wellesley Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares and 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.