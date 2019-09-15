Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Comparing side by side

Both Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.66 N/A 3.28 11.74 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 4.11 N/A 2.56 15.12

Table 1 demonstrates Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NBT Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares and 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.