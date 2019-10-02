Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has 8.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has 8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 6,522,306.29% 8.50% 0.80% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 2.50M 38 11.74 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.