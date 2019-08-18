Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Comparison side by side

Since Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.56 N/A 3.28 11.74 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.75 N/A 1.04 13.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares and 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.