Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.54 N/A 3.28 11.74 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.36 N/A 1.09 10.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 95.3%. About 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.