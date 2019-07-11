Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Last Week DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Coverage

Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 26.SAL’s profit would be $2.33M giving it 11.66 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.49% EPS growth. It closed at $38.7 lastly. It is up 13.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 03/05/2018 – Large Dose of Nerve Agent Used in Salisbury, Says Weapons Watchdog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Salisbury Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAL); 29/03/2018 – Ketchum’s Erin Salisbury Named Young Professional of the Year by PRMoment; 10/04/2018 – The two were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, U.K., last month; 26/03/2018 – US News: France to Expel Four Russian Diplomats Over Salisbury Attack; 12/03/2018 – May to address MPs over Salisbury attack; 12/03/2018 – U.K PM, FRANCE PRESIDENT DISCUSSED SALISBURY 4 MARCH INCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY COMMENTS ON EU STATEMENT ON SALISBURY; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 21/03/2018 – EU’S TUSK SAYS THAT AFTER SALISBURY ATTACK l WILL NOT CELEBRATE PUTIN’S “REAPPOINTMENT”

Among 3 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Sidoti maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Chardan Capital Markets maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $79 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. See DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $79 Maintain

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 690 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 265 shares or 0% of the stock. 407 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 24,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 105 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 23,216 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 5,634 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 16,078 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,942 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 31,254 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 36,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of Canada content to leave rates unchanged, frets about trade war damage – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GE poised for significant power orders in Iraq after U.S. push – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada’s annual inflation rate hits seven-month high, analysts dismiss rate cut possibility – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. imposes sanctions on Syrian businessman with ties to Assad – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $108.70 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Bitcoin on the Verge of a Second Crypto Boom? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hot tech sector, Wall Street drive record Manhattan leasing – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Time to Buy This Beat Up Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 131,614 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 79.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.70; 22/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Price Increase on Perforating Carriers to Offset Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs; 15/03/2018 – DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 05/03/2018 DMC Global Chairman Gerard Munera to Retire; Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $970.60 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.