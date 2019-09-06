Salient Trust Company Lta Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $846,612; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 137,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.82M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 5.64 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 3.04 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,047 shares to 431,211 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 72,996 shares to 105,653 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 48,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.