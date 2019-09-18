Salient Trust Company Lta Upped Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $4.75 Million; Intrust Bank Na Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $548,948

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 171.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,264 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 12,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 967,368 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 37,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,009 shares to 69,560 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 107,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,154 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 27,172 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,379 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.