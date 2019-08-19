Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Position in At&T (T) by $841,402; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Held by Interocean Capital Llc

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 108,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 460,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85 million, up from 352,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 14.77M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 16.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bartlett Ltd owns 175,736 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust Investment Management stated it has 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company invested in 1.04% or 2.21M shares. Lafayette reported 19,666 shares. Lederer And Counsel Ca accumulated 1.09% or 37,406 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership reported 650,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.21M shares. Winslow Asset invested in 118,846 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 25,999 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset owns 30,866 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18.39 million shares. First Merchants has 76,791 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 15.97 million shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 6.50M shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Co has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acg Wealth owns 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 122,486 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 180,100 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loeb Ptnrs invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 141,935 are held by Benedict Financial. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 12,220 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alley Limited Liability owns 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,214 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 4,986 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 332,695 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp stated it has 30,500 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares to 26,561 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,252 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.