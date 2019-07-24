Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio Has 1 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased their equity positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database reported: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 124,709 shares with $17.43 million value, down from 132,564 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 4.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 2,198 shares traded. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has risen 6.92% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio declares $0.0395 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Pilbara Gold Rush Showing Potential in Western Australia | INN – Investing News Network” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing NxGold (CVE:NXN), The Stock That Tanked 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form DEF 14A NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.95 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 141,147 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Leavell Inv has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fragasso Group stated it has 27,668 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Gp holds 0.04% or 29,430 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.65 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.86% or 53,001 shares. Burns J W & New York reported 59,206 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 18,842 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt holds 2.88% or 146,774 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12.19M shares. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.46% or 831,936 shares.