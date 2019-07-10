Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; ENDEXX CORPORATION (EDXC) Sellers Decreased By 75.11% Their Shorts

ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC) had a decrease of 75.11% in short interest. EDXC’s SI was 49,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 75.11% from 197,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.0114 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3586. About 96,963 shares traded. CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDXC) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 15,524 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 153,314 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 168,838 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $90.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 5.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested in 3,654 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 600 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,223 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd reported 141,827 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability holds 4,534 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 0.01% stake. Lau Llc reported 0.92% stake. Sigma Planning holds 124,372 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability holds 1,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barnett has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.75% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 71,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 2.55M shares. City reported 50,930 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 15,029 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of stock or 1,032 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report.

ENDEXX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides platforms for entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $121.80 million. It offers medical marijuana management and technology solutions; and m3Hub, a platform that manages patient concentric data and incorporates patient privacy practices through verification, privacy, legal, and transparent controls, as well as legitimizes the entire transaction process on behalf of patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides visual board books that offer an environment to create, deliver, edit, view, and review corporate data, as well as an interface to communicate and confer with approved parties; Endexx document management suite, a suite of document/data management tools designed to enhance the handling, storage, and control of document; and Endexx storage application, a base module for offsite storage of files and photos that require backup in an offsite location.

