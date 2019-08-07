Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $403,750; Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Position in Chegg (CHGG) as Market Valuation Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 205,951 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 217,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 35,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 52,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 88,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 338,566 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 1.09M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. 88,152 are owned by Advisory Research Incorporated. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 115,200 shares in its portfolio. Tenor Mgmt Com LP holds 32,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Selkirk Limited Company accumulated 323,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0% or 119,442 shares. 778,116 were accumulated by Millennium Tvp Communication Limited Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 1.95% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Vanguard owns 11.89 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,415 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 347 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 2.53 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 257,600 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,819 shares to 251,696 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $739.99 million for 19.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

