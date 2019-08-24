Salient Trust Company Lta Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Raised by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Holding

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 96,809 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,571 shares to 55,852 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trustco Bank Corp N Y stated it has 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,080 shares. Rothschild Il holds 13,894 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16,722 shares. World Asset Management Inc owns 81,953 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 113,076 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1.87M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 557,821 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Brinker invested in 112,948 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,845 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 1,199 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 212,618 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 368,029 were reported by Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 9,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 36,075 shares. 70 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Sei Invests reported 36,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 72,178 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 24,286 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.