Salient Trust Company Lta Stake in Facebook (FB) Raised as Stock Price Rose; Holder Avenir Increased Citigroup (C) Stake

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 131.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 44,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 78,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14M, up from 33,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 14.56M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 944,892 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 1.16M shares. Beach Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 11,200 shares. Cullen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 4.49 million shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,050 shares. 503,938 are held by Westpac Banking. 523,500 were accumulated by Maltese Mngmt Ltd. Community Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,027 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.79% or 77,379 shares in its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Timber Creek Management Llc accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 4,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 107,174 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1.64M shares or 1.89% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement stated it has 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,206 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 2,137 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, a New York-based fund reported 12.96M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.18% or 19,498 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loomis Sayles And Co LP holds 4.78% or 13.27M shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny has invested 7.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Carlson LP has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.94 million shares.