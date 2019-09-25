Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Service Intl (SCI) Stake By $8.50 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holding By $2.65 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 184,818 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 1.31 million shares with $61.06 million value, up from 1.12M last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 530,699 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) stake by 28.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO)’s stock rose 0.03%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 211,375 shares with $6.82M value, down from 294,173 last quarter. Peoples Bancorp Inc now has $665.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 60,242 shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity. Rector Susan D. bought $12,038 worth of stock or 366 shares.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 15,002 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 33,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Franklin Resources Inc has 0.02% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 980,664 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 16,245 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Security National Tru Company reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 243,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 19,834 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 31,277 shares in its portfolio. Denali Ltd, a California-based fund reported 148 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 27,009 shares to 69,560 valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 28,247 shares and now owns 19,415 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.