Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; Cwm Lowered Its Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) as Shares Declined

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 539,991 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, down from 551,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.19M shares traded or 87.13% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,142 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 98,835 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% or 83,684 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 105,444 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 392,716 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 1.73M shares or 0.45% of the stock. 109,202 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 301,079 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Gru. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 33,117 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 13,622 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 880 shares stake. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 0.33% or 14,274 shares. Madison Hldgs holds 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 150,000 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G.