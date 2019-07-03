Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $423,354; Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Position

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares to 109,507 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,222 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.