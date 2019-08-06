Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 215,501 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 421,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,049 shares to 227,567 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 0.17% or 18,418 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.51% or 293,544 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.40M shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,347 shares. Td Asset Inc has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 874,856 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 4.36% or 4.37 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 69,806 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Bancorporation reported 13,965 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Weik Capital Mngmt reported 18,330 shares. Ballentine Lc holds 0.02% or 4,779 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Things Saved Philip Morris International – Motley Fool” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent Music debuts IPO on NYSE – CNBC” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based Security has invested 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 198,861 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 44,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,406 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 12,174 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd holds 353,421 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 82,152 shares. Essex Financial Serv has 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 518,361 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 15.15 million shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 329,009 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 19.06M shares. Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hexavest has 2.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.36M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Com reported 1.58M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.