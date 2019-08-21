Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Enbridge (ENB) Stake By $846,612; Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Sellers Increased By 9.51% Their Shorts

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. ETON’s SI was 44,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 41,000 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)’s short sellers to cover ETON’s short positions. The SI to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 29,210 shares traded. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 87.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 23,517 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 50,355 shares with $1.83M value, up from 26,838 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.19M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. The company has market cap of $100.89 million. Food and Drug Administration's 505(2) regulatory pathway. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

