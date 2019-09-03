Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Sentiment Is 1.29

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 3,814 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 96,569 shares with $10.72M value, up from 92,755 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 134 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 104 cut down and sold their stakes in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 287.58 million shares, up from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brixmor Property Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 73 Increased: 83 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability holds 2.17% or 26,408 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Summit Strategies has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Ltd Co holds 1.13% or 156,860 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 378,152 shares. 42,801 were accumulated by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Boston Family Office Lc holds 25,666 shares. 100,879 were accumulated by First Interstate Retail Bank. Mgmt Pro reported 198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 2.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,179 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,668 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc holds 60,880 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com has 23,988 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.01M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,272 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 16,571 shares to 55,852 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,049 shares and now owns 227,567 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.02% above currents $135.65 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, March 25. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.89M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $138.80 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for 598,400 shares. Presima Inc. owns 2.09 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Centerbridge Partners L.P. has 2.52% invested in the company for 998,392 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 2.3% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 8.46 million shares.

