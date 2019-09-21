Salient Trust Company Lta Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Increased as Share Price Rose; Us Bancorp De Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.92 Million; Market Value Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 17,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.63 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81M shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 08/05/2018 – Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have ended, according to two sources; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 171.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,264 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 12,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Svcs B (NYSE:UHS) by 3,883 shares to 12,148 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones International E (RWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker stated it has 30,983 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 89,252 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 13,979 shares in its portfolio. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 313,059 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.88M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 119,189 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 127,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Associate Ny invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability has 4.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 580,637 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 145,515 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru, a Washington-based fund reported 11.60 million shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 308,758 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cetera Advisors Limited Com has 1,180 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) accumulated 12,844 shares. 25,000 are held by Bp Pcl. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 2,271 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Michigan-based Liberty Management has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,687 shares. Mcf Advsr has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc, -based fund reported 1,351 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 119,959 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 12,923 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd has 0.63% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,491 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).