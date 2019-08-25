Salient Trust Company Lta Maintains Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.04 Million Its Holding

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 387,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.38M, down from 400,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Invesco Limited reported 0.2% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smith Asset Group LP holds 1.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 211,680 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,125 shares. California-based Light Street Capital Limited has invested 1.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Security National Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,190 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 14,209 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 6,981 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suvretta Capital Llc holds 1.73 million shares or 7.91% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Limited Company has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.97 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 378,295 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $195 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 16,722 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Company accumulated 82,662 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt Inc owns 17,493 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,941 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt stated it has 13,059 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Sei Invests stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cwm Limited Com reported 9,203 shares stake. Addison Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,209 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Narwhal Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.29 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated has 39,187 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl owns 8,733 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.12% or 12,078 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,049 shares to 227,567 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,423 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).