Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Stake in Unilever N V (UN) as Share Value Declined; Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Cortland Associates Trimmed Position by $453,934 as Share Price Declined

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 229,636 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.91M, down from 232,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 8.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 90,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 62,036 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 152,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 565,045 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.