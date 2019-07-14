Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $846,612; Moog Class A (MOG.A) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $937,142

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 10,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,485 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 27,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Moog Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 92,979 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends to Boost Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Worst Mistakes TFSA Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Millennial Investors: How to Build a $115000 TFSA With Only $10000 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares to 656,390 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,709 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 37,665 shares to 49,131 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 64,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).