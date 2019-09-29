Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake; Shorts at Capstone Turbine (CPST) Raised By 0.9%

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. CPST’s SI was 2.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 2.80 million shares previously. With 248,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s short sellers to cover CPST’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.0309 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 423,756 shares traded or 34.70% up from the average. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 49.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 23/04/2018 – Capstone Announces the Appointment of Robert C. Flexon to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Capstone Announces the Appointment of Robert C. Flexon to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Capstone Announces Cal Microturbine as its Exclusive Capstone Distributor for California; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE SECURES FIRST SIGNATURE SERIES ORDER IN PORTUGAL FOR T; 03/05/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE REITERATES PRELIM FINL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Capstone Secures Follow-On 2.4 MW FPP Long-Term Service Contracts with Key Oil & Gas Producer; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – ORDER FOR A C600 SIGNATURE SERIES MICROTURBINE TO PROVIDE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER (CHP) TO A PORTUGUESE TEXTILE MILL; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2018; 27/03/2018 – Capstone Secures First Signature Series Order in Portugal for Textile Mill CHP Project

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 171.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 21,025 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 33,264 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 12,239 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 21,420 shares to 36,499 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 28,391 shares and now owns 51,127 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.46% above currents $221.06 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $4.54M worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 23,239 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation holds 41,436 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi invested in 1,183 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 7,703 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 0.41% or 2,657 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 10,557 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,045 are owned by Liberty. 37,029 are held by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Somerset Trust Communications accumulated 1.27% or 10,892 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 359,308 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,045 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 64,552 shares stake. Fred Alger owns 758,219 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.82 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.