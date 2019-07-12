Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $846,612; Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Its Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $1.16 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 593,522 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 21,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 billion, up from 101,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 1.69M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) (USA) 6.4% Dividend Safe? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part one) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Isn’t Like Other Midstream Firms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Grp Inc LP holds 1.04M shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 1.19M shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northern Corp has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18.12 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation has 58,717 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc has invested 1.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raub Brock Capital Management Lp invested in 4.63% or 413,726 shares. Private Advsr has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.31% stake. Stanley owns 3,957 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa stated it has 9,372 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited has invested 1.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Assetmark owns 19,199 shares. 15,447 were reported by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.