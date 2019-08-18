Salient Trust Company Lta Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by Wildcat Capital Management Llc

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s considering launching its two smart speakers, initially slated to be unveiled at F8,; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5.36M are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.67% or 248,158 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Limited invested in 6,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested in 2.57% or 54,758 shares. Legacy Partners has 7,016 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Advsrs Lc stated it has 19,071 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 21,187 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 12,585 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,833 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 105,994 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 43,471 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,325 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Piling Into Disney Stock Before Anything Happens – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 25, 2019.