Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $5.40 Million; Valueworks Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $430,472

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 670.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 128,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 147,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 19,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 10.09 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 7.53M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31M and $151.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 15,202 shares to 80,362 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 76,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.