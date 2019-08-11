Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Hanseatic Management Services Boosted O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $318,548 as Stock Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $489,630 activity. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN had bought 150 shares worth $55,250. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72M. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,101 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).