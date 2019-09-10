Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Share Value Declined; Cypress Capital Group Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 893,589 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management owns 63,908 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Inc stated it has 32,424 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Northpointe Capital Ltd owns 168,967 shares. Kessler Inv reported 47,234 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 12,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% or 417,700 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has 3.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth stated it has 105,835 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital Management has 1.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perkins Coie Tru Communication has invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Estabrook Capital Management invested in 0% or 347,525 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares to 8,944 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Counselors Inc invested in 2,312 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 8,363 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Advisor Limited Company reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amer Registered Advisor Inc invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Haverford Tru has invested 0.84% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rockland Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Appleton Ma has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2.13 million are held by Epoch Investment Prtnrs. Creative Planning has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zacks Invest has 675,329 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. 53,829 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Field Main Savings Bank reported 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

