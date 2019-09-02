Salient Trust Company Lta Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Moore Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 110,087 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh accumulated 311,350 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd stated it has 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 177,430 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement invested in 87,663 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,951 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp owns 151,802 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 212,967 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,886 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 15,805 shares. The Florida-based Sabal Com has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,880 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares to 656,390 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,314 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4.27M shares to 910,000 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.