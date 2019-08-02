Salient Trust Company Lta Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted by $423,354 as Market Value Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $383,306; Shares Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 566,429 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $294.62. About 313,583 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,960 shares to 35,390 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,567 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,439 shares to 16,948 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 18,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).