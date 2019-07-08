Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $1.79 Million; Shares Rose; Beacon Financial Group Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $361,340; Stock Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.38 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.45. About 1.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,108 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & holds 1,374 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cambridge Communication holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,116 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,898 shares. Intersect Cap Llc accumulated 1,498 shares. Karp Capital Management Corp accumulated 2,927 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Tru Com owns 2,782 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 15.75M shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Lc holds 3% or 12,052 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Serv Inc owns 1,415 shares. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Ltd invested in 12.29% or 177,353 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 8,097 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (PFF) by 77,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

