Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $321,339; Quidel (QDEL) Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.98 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 110,062 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 160,151 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, up from 153,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 10.26 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,009 shares to 69,560 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 107,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,154 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

