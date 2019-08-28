Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Aviance Capital Management Has Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) stake by 41.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 200,608 shares as Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 283,140 shares with $5.15M value, down from 483,748 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc Adr now has $49.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.62 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,220 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 128,222 shares with $10.25 million value, down from 135,442 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 4.66M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 7.79% above currents $83.65 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp owns 11,486 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability Com reported 3.4% stake. Meyer Handelman Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kcm Inv Advsr reported 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.9% or 241,657 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 2.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pitcairn holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,070 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.95% or 23,477 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested 0.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 3,197 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,919 shares. 19,388 are owned by Welch Gru. Sit Invest Assoc invested in 270,795 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

