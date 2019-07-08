Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $2.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Holding by $6.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 33,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 50,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 287,703 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.8. About 145,451 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares to 14,341 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.35M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 110 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.87M shares. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 10,048 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.54% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 54,899 shares. First Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,556 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated accumulated 2,882 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 190,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 84,788 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Partners accumulated 5.29M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Logan Mgmt holds 8,120 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% or 1,495 shares. Marathon Asset Llp reported 380,214 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 306,195 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 750 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 2,736 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 6,910 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 19.78 million shares. Curbstone Fincl stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham Asset Management reported 21,295 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Lc reported 4,443 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,094 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Chesley Taft Associate Lc reported 0.06% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Pcl accumulated 0.21% or 15,550 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 16,936 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,314 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.