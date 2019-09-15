Salient Trust Company Lta Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Gap (GPS) Sentiment Is 1.01

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 153 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 151 sold and trimmed positions in Gap Inc. The funds in our database now own: 219.60 million shares, up from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gap Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 104 Increased: 106 New Position: 47.

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 2,760 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 230,327 shares with $30.86 million value, up from 227,567 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $206.68 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.43 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 48.6% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. for 3.39 million shares. Tobam owns 1.26 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mount Lucas Management Lp has 1% invested in the company for 329,184 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,508 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

