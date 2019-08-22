Salient Trust Company Lta Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Patrick Industries (PATK) Has Increased by $451,800

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Patrick Industries (PATK) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 10,040 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 28,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 18,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 64,616 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,325 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

