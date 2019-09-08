Salient Trust Company Lta Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $423,354; Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Stake by $882,630 as Market Valuation Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 391,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.37 million, up from 386,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 277,487 are owned by Whittier Trust Co. Kingfisher Ltd Llc holds 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,506 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie has 520,570 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Co has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 63,659 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Heathbridge Cap Limited invested in 251,875 shares or 5.59% of the stock. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.28% stake. State Teachers Retirement holds 2.74M shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,212 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Morgan Stanley invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,040 were reported by East Coast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas invested in 158,586 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.