Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $876,162; Market Valuation Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 19,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 431,211 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 450,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50 million shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness Investments holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,531 shares. New York-based Hilton has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lincoln Corporation owns 179,495 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Curbstone Management reported 25,118 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 5,622 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 20.55M shares. Becker Cap stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 895,803 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mgmt reported 11,563 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtnrs reported 80,071 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 2.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Timber Creek Mgmt Lc has 6,997 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested in 3,405 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 5,812 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc holds 0.27% or 387,849 shares. South Texas Money Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,932 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Signature Estate & Inv Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,081 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn reported 0.91% stake. Hilltop has 78,141 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chesley Taft & Associates Lc has 229,949 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Veritas Llp has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cambridge Tru holds 59,861 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bislett Mngmt Lc holds 4.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,000 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 121,322 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 64,935 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

