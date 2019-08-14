Salient Trust Company Lta Has Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; Excalibur Management Has Upped Its Stake in Verizon (VZ) as Stock Price Declined

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 4.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Professionals has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 922 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt owns 95,899 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated reported 28,415 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 25,841 were reported by First Natl Tru. Hl Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 760,160 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 7,474 shares. Oppenheimer Comm holds 132,578 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 83,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital City Fl has 10,916 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 2,400 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,000 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,423 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.