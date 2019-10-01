Salient Trust Company Lta Has Increased By $3.78 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 213.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 41,600 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 61,040 shares with $6.82M value, up from 19,440 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $375.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Salient Trust Company Lta increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 112.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta acquired 33,172 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 62,561 shares with $7.18M value, up from 29,389 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $121.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 890,644 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume owns 1.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,698 shares. Williams Jones & Llc reported 1.23% stake. Iowa Bancorporation has 56,387 shares. Swift Run Capital Limited Liability reported 2,315 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 298,884 shares. Ycg Ltd Co reported 52,443 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj stated it has 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Montecito National Bank Trust reported 27,857 shares. Bollard Ltd invested in 0.39% or 102,098 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 95,683 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.63M shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 5,140 shares. Financial Counselors holds 1.58% or 348,557 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company owns 9,425 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 4.04M shares to 591,000 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 112,818 shares and now owns 7.51M shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.81% above currents $117.49 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 0.86% or 14.09 million shares. Tctc Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 69,390 shares. Markston accumulated 19,272 shares. Charter Company has 0.45% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 33,888 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 4.08M shares or 2.32% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kames Cap Pcl reported 23,265 shares. Sageworth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3.98 million were accumulated by American Int Group Inc. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 58,507 are owned by Williams Jones & Ltd. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 2,294 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated invested in 129,086 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 189,789 shares stake.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 51,455 shares to 379,756 valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 134,776 shares and now owns 17,071 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.95% below currents $130.44 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, August 22.