Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $491,376; Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Citigroup Com New (C) Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 11.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc analyzed 23,287 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)'s stock rose 2.90%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 170,976 shares with $10.64M value, down from 194,263 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $167.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 14.47 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 31.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta analyzed 10,237 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)'s stock declined 6.49%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 22,423 shares with $1.08M value, down from 32,660 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 11.64M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru owns 6.51 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 5.68M shares. Moreover, Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has 1.8% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Causeway Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.52 million shares. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 105,728 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beacon Fincl holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 131,254 shares. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 75,919 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 545,630 shares. 291,459 were accumulated by Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Meyer Handelman holds 0.23% or 87,400 shares. 24,180 are held by Tcw Gru. Cambiar Investors Limited Com accumulated 1.09% or 945,325 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Wells Fargo Names Debra Chrapaty as Chief Technology Officer – Business Wire" on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha" on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "BofA's Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 350,200 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,598 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avalon Advsrs Limited Co holds 12,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 6.55M shares. Hourglass Capital Lc accumulated 2.75% or 151,871 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 206,432 shares. Greenhaven Assoc has invested 13.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Mkts reported 321,552 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 242,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,877 shares. 9.91M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Markston Limited Liability Corp invested in 112,178 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 10.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 151,999 were accumulated by Greenleaf.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 21,673 shares to 607,479 valued at $32.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) stake by 133,375 shares and now owns 223,865 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "Weaker Trading Revenues, Higher Loan Provisions Will Weigh On Citigroup's Q2 Results – Forbes" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha" on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga" published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 05, 2019.